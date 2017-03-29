UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 29 Tata Motors Ltd
* Tata motors says ban on euro iii compliant vehicles sales from april 1 will have a material impact on entire automotive industry
* Tata motors says co assessing impact of order on euro iii inventory that are lying unsold on april 1, at both company and dealerships
* Tata motors says co ready to supply euro iv compliant vehicles from april 1, 2017
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources