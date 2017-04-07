April 7 Tata Motors Ltd

* JLR retail sales of 604,009 vehicles (including sales from our China joint venture) in the financial year ended 31 March 2017, up 16%

* Says JLR retail sales for Q4 were 179,509 vehicles, up 13% , and March sales reached 90,838 units, up 21% Source text: (bit.ly/2o8JW2h) Further company coverage: