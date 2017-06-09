June 9 Tata Motors Ltd

* Says Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 86,385 units in May 2017

* Says global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in May 2017 were at 58,075 units., higher by 6 percent, compared to May 2016

* Says global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in May 2017 were at 28,310 units, down 13%

* Says global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 47,131 vehicles in May