UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 27 Tata Motors
* Says contract for supply of 3192 units of Tata Safari Storme 4x4 to Indian armed forces, under new category of vehicles - GS800 Source text - (Tata Motors has signed a contract for supply of 3192 units of the Tata Safari Storme 4x4 to the Indian Armed Forces, under a new category of vehicles - GS800 (General Service 800). The Indian Ministry of Defence (MOD) had floated an RFP for vehicles with three basic criteria – minimum payload capacity of 800 kgs; hard roofs and air conditioning. Developed indigenously, the Tata Safari Storme 4x4 has completed a total trial duration of fifteen months in various terrains across the country, demonstrating supreme performance in the most demanding conditions with capabilities of coping with extreme on or off-road terrains.) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources