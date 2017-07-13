FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-‍Tata Sons appoints Aarthi Subramanian as Tata Group's chief digital officer
#Financials
July 13, 2017 / 11:37 AM / 20 hours ago

BRIEF-‍Tata Sons appoints Aarthi Subramanian as Tata Group's chief digital officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Tata Sons Ltd:

* ‍announces appointment of new group chief digital officer​

* Says announced appointment of Aarthi Subramanian as Tata Group's chief digital officer

* Says ‍subramanian will report to N. Chandrasekaran, executive chairman of Tata Sons, in her new role​ Source text: [Tata Sons today announced the appointment of Ms. Aarthi Subramanian as the Tata Group's Chief Digital Officer. Ms. Subramanian will report to Mr. N. Chandrasekaran, Executive Chairman of Tata Sons, in her new role] Further company coverage:

