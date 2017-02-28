Feb 28 Tata Sons:
* Tata sons and Docomo reach agreement in principle on
payment of LCIA arbitration award
* Parties applied to Delhi high court, requesting that it
accept their agreed terms of settlement, subject to such further
orders as the court sees fit
* Docomo has agreed to suspend its related enforcement
proceedings in the United Kingdom and the United States for a
period of time
* Settlement terms clear way for $1.18 billion already
deposited by co with Delhi high court to be paid to Docomo
* The board of Tata Sons has decided to withdraw its
objections to the enforcement of the award in india
* Settlement terms would allow Docomo to transfer its shares
in Tata Teleservices Limited
