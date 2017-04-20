BRIEF-Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California
April 20 Tata Steel Ltd:
* based on review and pursuant to existing shareholders approval, board approved issue of debt securities of up to rs. 9,000 crore
* funds will primarily be deployed towards re-financing existing debt, capex/working capital requirements and general corporate purposes
* rs. 9,000 crore in form either of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis or foreign currency
* board of directors also authorized finance committee of board to determine and approve timing and terms of such issue of securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.