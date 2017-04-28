BRIEF-Apple files for notes offering of up to $1.0 billion
* Says notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.000pct per year and will mature on June 20, 2027 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rsfDae) Further company coverage:
April 28 Tattelekom:
* FY 2016 profit for period 155.4 million roubles ($2.73 million) versus loss of 262.1 million roubles year ago
* FY 2016 revenue 8.21 billion roubles versus 7.9 billion roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/2oDnksE
Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.8810 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.000pct per year and will mature on June 20, 2027 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rsfDae) Further company coverage:
* Liberty Global PLC - on June 8, Unitymedia Finance LLC entered financing arrangement that amends senior facilities agreement dated July 25, 2014
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday: