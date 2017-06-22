June 22 Tatton Asset Management Plc:
* Intention to float
* Expected to join AIM on July 6 with market cap of 87.2
million stg
* Proposed placing of 6,410,256 new ordinary shares and
26,679,075 existing ordinary shares at 156 pence per ordinary
share
* Placing will raise approximately 10.0 mln stg for company,
about 41.6 mln stg for selling shareholders
* Following placing, 63.5 percent of ordinary shares will be
held in public hands
* Zeus Capital is acting as nomad and broker in connection
with placing and admission
Source text for Eikon:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)