UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 24 Tatts Group Ltd
* Tatts has not yet formed a view on how revised indicative proposal compares to merger proposal from tabcorp holdings limited
* Received correspondence from pacific consortium to amend terms of its revised non- binding, indicative and conditional proposal to acquire tatts for $4.21 cash per share
* Tatts notes that under terms of revised indicative proposal, tatts shareholders will not receive a final dividend for year ended 30 june 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources