BRIEF-Outfront Media acquires Canadian Digital Billboard portfolio
April 19 Tatts Group Ltd
* Pacific consortium revised indicative proposal
* revised indicative proposal values tatts at approximately $7.2 billion on an enterprise value basis.
* received a revised, non- binding, indicative and conditional proposal from pacific consortium to acquire 100% of tatts for $4.21 cash per tatts share
* Tatts' directors continue to believe proposed Tabcorp merger is in best interests of Tatts shareholders and unanimously recommend proposed Tabcorp merger
* terms include tatts shareholders to receive 100% cash consideration of $4.21 per tatts share
* cash consideration may include a fully franked special dividend of up to $0.25 per tatts share
* proposed transaction to be financed through a combination of equity and debt
* pacific consortium has indicative equity commitments of $4.6 billion subject to conditions
* expects approvals will be required from various industry bodies, state and territory governments and wagering, monitoring and lotteries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 U.S. drugmaker Pfizer has denied allegations it over-charged for cancer medicines in South Africa following an investigation launched on Tuesday into three drug companies by the country's competition watchdog.
* Rightside Group - in relation to deal, will be obligated to pay termination fee of $7.7 million to Donuts in certain customary circumstances - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tlEwRm) Further company coverage: