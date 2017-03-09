UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 9 Tatts Group Ltd
* Unanimously recommends proposed tabcorp merger, in absence of a superior proposal
* Tatts will continue to work with Tabcorp to progress competition approval process and all other regulatory approvals
* Refers to ACCC statement of issues (soi) in relation to proposed merger of tabcorp and Tatts Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources