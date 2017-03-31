March 31 Tatwah Smartech Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net loss to be 14 million yuan to 24 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 5.9 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are production suspension of some engineering projects and increased financial expense

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/K4NofM

