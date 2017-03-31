BRIEF-Daikokuya Holdings says business and capital alliance with Brand off
* Says it will form a business and capital alliance with Brand off Co.,Ltd at the end of August
March 31 Tatwah Smartech Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net loss to be 14 million yuan to 24 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 5.9 million yuan
* The reasons for the forecast are production suspension of some engineering projects and increased financial expense
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/K4NofM
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to invest HK$7 million in its Hong Kong-based subsidiary to help to set up a new sub-subsidiary in Hong Kong
* As part of preparations to become larger marketing services company, current role of COO is being split into specialist leadership roles