June 13Tay Two Co Ltd

* Says it will issue 1.9 million new shares at the price of 54 yen per share, to raise 100 million yen in total, through private placement to a Shizuoka-ken based company A-too

* Says payment date on June 30

* Proceeds will be used for operation funds

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/yDfq1e

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)