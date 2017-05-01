BRIEF-Laurentian Bank Of Canada announces offering of subordinated notes
* Laurentian Bank Of Canada announces offering of subordinated notes (NVCC)
May 1 Taylor Morrison Home Corp
* TAYLOR MORRISON HOME CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK
* TAYLOR MORRISON HOME CORP - COMMENCEMENT OF AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF 10 MILLION SHARES OF ITS CLASS A COMMON STOCK
* TAYLOR MORRISON HOME -INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO PURCHASE PARTNERSHIP UNITS IN DIRECT SUBSIDIARY TMM HOLDINGS II LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, AMONG OTHERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Laurentian Bank Of Canada announces offering of subordinated notes (NVCC)
WILMINGTON, Del., June 15 A clean energy group that has opposed a nuclear project in Georgia estimates the plant's cost has soared to $29 billion in the wake of the bankruptcy of the half-finished plant's contractor, Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Toshiba Corp
NEW YORK, June 15 Investors raced into U.S.-based stock exchange-traded funds during the most recent week, delivering the funds the most cash since late last year, Lipper data showed on Thursday.