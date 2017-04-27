BRIEF-Prometic reports $53 mln bought deal offering
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
April 27 Taylor Morrison Home Corp
* Taylor Morrison reports first quarter sales orders of 2,425, an increase of 33%, revenue of $769 million and earnings per share of $0.30
* Q1 earnings per share $0.30
* Taylor Morrison Home Corp qtrly sales per outlet were 2.7, a 35% increase from prior year quarter
* Taylor Morrison Home Corp qtrly net sales orders were 2,425, a 33% increase from prior year quarter
* Taylor Morrison Home Corp qtrly total revenue was $769 million, a 19% increase from prior year quarter
* Taylor Morrison Home Corp - backlog of homes under contract at end of quarter was 3,927 units, growth of 14% from prior year quarter
* Taylor Morrison Home Corp- home closings are expected to be between 1,700 to 1,800 for Q2 2017
* Taylor Morrison Home- homebuilding inventories $3.1 billion at quarter end, including 4,396 homes in inventory, versus 4,388 homes in inventory at end of prior year quarter
* Taylor Morrison Home Corp- home closings are expected to be between 7,600 and 8,100 for full year 2017
* Taylor Morrison Home Corp - sees land and development spend is expected to be approximately $1 billion for full year
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $746.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Taylor Morrison Home Corp - sees 2017 average active community count is expected to be generally flat relative to 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Automatic Data Processing Inc - on june 14, 2017, co entered into a $3.50 billion 364-day credit agreement -sec filing
* General Finance Corporation to promote Jody Miller to Chief Executive Officer