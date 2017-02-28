Feb 28 Taylor Wimpey Plc
* Final dividend 2.29 penceper share
* Target total of £1.3 billion of dividends to be paid in
cash to shareholders over period
* Total dividend 2.82 penceper share
* £355.9 million paid in 2016 (2015: £308.4 million)
* c.£450 million declared for 2017 (subject to shareholder
approval)
* In 2016 we delivered an excellent performance set against
an uncertain political and economic environment that stabilised
in final quarter.
* Outlook for 2017 is for ongoing stability and incremental
price growth, which is a healthy backdrop for our business and
our customers.
* Completed a total of 14,112 homes, including spain, up
4.8% (2015: 13,470), excluding joint ventures
* 10.9% increase in uk total average selling price to £255k
(2015: £230k), excluding joint ventures
* Profit before tax and exceptional items £m 733.4 up 22
percent
* We have made a very good start to 2017 and are encouraged
by robust trading and levels of demand.
* Whilst wider london market remains robust, prime central
london is softer, as previously highlighted, however, house
prices are stable, and there are good levels of underlying
demand.
* Net private sales rate for year to date (w/e 19 february
2017) has increased to a very strong 0.91 (2016 equivalent
period: 0.77).
* 58% of central london private completions for 2017 are
forward sold, as at 19 february 2017 (2016 equivalent period:
76%).
* We expect underlying build cost increases during 2017 to
be at a similar level to 2016, at around 3-4%.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(London newsroom)