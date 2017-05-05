BRIEF-MRC Allied Inc clarifies regarding news article
* Refers to businessmirror article titled “MRC Allied to spend P80b-P100b to generate 1,000 MW in 5 years.”
May 5 Tbc Bank Group Plc:
* JSC TBC Bank has entered final stage of operational and legal merger with Bank Republic
* The stage will be fully completed next week, well ahead of schedule
* Merger was originally anticipated to be completed in q3 of 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Refers to businessmirror article titled “MRC Allied to spend P80b-P100b to generate 1,000 MW in 5 years.”
* REPORTED ON FRIDAY 2016 OPERATING PROFIT OF 570,000 EUROS VERSUS 3.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
* Lantess International Ltd sells 11.2 million shares of Porto Group for EGP 4.6 million