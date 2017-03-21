March 21 TBH Global Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue second series unregistered/unsecured convertible bonds worth of 10 billion won

* Says a 100 percent conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 7,940 won/share

* Says annual coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity is 0 percent, and conversion period from March 23, 2018 to March 23, 2022

