BRIEF-Kindred reaches agreement with BM Eagle to sell its skilled nursing facility business for $700 mln
June 30 TBS GROUP SPA:
* ACQUIRES THE REMAINING 35 PERCENT OF ING. BURGATTI FOR THE VALUE OF EUR 1.68 MILLION
* THE FINAL ACQUISITION CONTRACT WAS SIGNED BETWEEN THE COMPANY'S WHOLLY OWNED UNIT, TBS IMAGING SRL, AND MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS OF ING. BURGATTI S.P.A. FOLLOWING THE EXERCISE OF THE "MAIN PUT OPTION OF MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS"
* Ventas reaffirms expected sale of 36 skilled nursing facilities for $700 million to facilitate kindred healthcare’s exit from its skilled nursing segment
CHICAGO, June 30 A U.S. judge on Friday dealt a major financial blow to Illinois by ordering the cash-strapped state to pay $586 million a month to Medicaid providers to ensure continued medical care for poor and disabled residents.