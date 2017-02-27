Feb 27 Tc Pipelines Lp

* TC Pipelines, LP announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results

* TC Pipelines LP - qtrly earnings per unit $0.70

* TC Pipelines LP says receives offer from TransCanada to purchase interests in Iroquois and PNGTS Systems

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly transmission revenues $91 million versus $89 million

* TC Pipelines LP - funding of transaction with TransCanada could be sourced from a combination of debt and equity