BRIEF-TWC Enterprises announces strategic review
* TWC Enterprises Ltd - objective of strategic review is to evaluate operations of business and may include a sale of all or a portion of business
Feb 27 Tc Pipelines Lp
* TC Pipelines, LP announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results
* TC Pipelines LP - qtrly earnings per unit $0.70
* TC Pipelines LP says receives offer from TransCanada to purchase interests in Iroquois and PNGTS Systems
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly transmission revenues $91 million versus $89 million
* TC Pipelines LP - funding of transaction with TransCanada could be sourced from a combination of debt and equity
* JBT Corporation signs definitive agreement to acquire manufacturer of military aviation equipment
* Warburg Pincus to acquire duravant from odyssey investment partners