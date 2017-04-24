MOVES-Standard Chartered, Fitch, Barclays, Houlihan Lokey
April 24 TCF Financial Corp:
* TCF reports quarterly net income of $46.3 million, or 25 cents per share
* TCF Financial Corp - qtrly net interest income of $222.1 million, up 4.9 percent from Q1 of 2016
* TCF Financial Corp - qtrly net interest margin of 4.46 percent, up 9 basis points from Q1 of 2016
* TCF Financial Corp - provision for credit losses was $12.2 million for Q1 of 2017, a decrease of $6.6 million, or 35.3 percent, from q1 of 2016
* TCF Financial Corp - net charge-off rate was 0.11 percent for Q1 of 2017, down from 0.27 percent for Q1 and Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 15 The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday announced the filing of complaints to recover about $540 million it says was stolen from 1Malaysia Development Berhad, the latest legal action tied to alleged money laundering at the sovereign wealth fund.
MOSCOW, June 15 The stock market sale of a 25 percent stake in Russian state shipping company Sovcomflot, planned for this week, has been put on hold due to adverse market conditions, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.