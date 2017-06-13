BRIEF-Altice says Altice USA priced IPO at $30 per share
* Altice NV and Altice USA announce pricing of Altice USA's initial public offering
June 13 TCG BDC Inc:
* TCG BDC Inc says it priced its ipo of 9 million shares of common stock at $18.50 per share
* TCG BDC Inc - shares of common stock of TCG BDC are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq global select market on June 14, 2017
June 21 Altice USA Inc, the cable operator that Netherlands-based Altice NV formed by acquiring Cablevision and Suddenlink Communications, raised $1.9 billion in an initial public offering on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said.
* Vencore Holding Corp files for IPO of upto $250 million - sec filing