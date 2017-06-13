June 13 TCG BDC Inc:

* TCG BDC Inc says it priced its ipo of 9 million shares of common stock at $18.50 per share

* TCG BDC Inc - shares of common stock of TCG BDC are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq global select market on June 14, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2sZGSWv) Further company coverage: