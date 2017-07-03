UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 3 Tcl Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd
* Announces arrangement in respect of capital increase of a subsidiary by company and Tencent Digital
* Tencent Digital and Ffalcon agreed to make capital contribution of RMB450 million and RMB30 million, respectively, to Thunderbird Technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources