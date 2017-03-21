UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 21 Tcl Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd
* For FY group achieved a turnover of hk$33.36 billion, dropped by 1.9% year-on-year
* FY net profit hk$183 million versus hk$26 million
* Directors do not recommend the payment of any dividend in respect of the year
* The LCD TV sales volume target for the year of 2017 is set as 22.00 million sets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources