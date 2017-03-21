March 21 Tcl Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd

* For FY group achieved a turnover of hk$33.36 billion, dropped by 1.9% year-on-year

* FY net profit hk$183 million versus hk$26 million

* Directors do not recommend the payment of any dividend in respect of the year

* The LCD TV sales volume target for the year of 2017 is set as 22.00 million sets