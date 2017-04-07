UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 7 TCL Corp
* Says its 2016 net profit down 37.6 percent y/y at 1.6 billion yuan ($231.98 million)
* Says it sees Q1 net profit up 54-73 percent y/y versus net profit of 260.6 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oIXval; bit.ly/2oIXrqX
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8970 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources