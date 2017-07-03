July 3 TCL Corp

* Says its unit Shenzhen Leynew Technology Co Ltd to bring in Tencent's unit Tencent Cyber (Shenzhen) Company Limited as strategic investor

* Says Tencent Cyber to invest 450 million yuan ($66.38 million) in Shenzhen Leynew Technology for 16.67 percent stake

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2swYEnE

($1 = 6.7790 Chinese yuan renminbi)

