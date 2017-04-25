UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 25 TCL Corp
* Says unit plans to add 300 million yuan ($43.58 million) in equity investment fund it set up with partners including Zhejiang Weixing New Building Materials Co Ltd
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2oI2LHn
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8834 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources