March 20 Bioleaders Corp :

* Says TCM Korea and investment association as well as 3 individuals became top shareholder of the co, replacing Sung Mun Hui and other 13 individuals

* Says TCM Korea and investment association as well as 3 individuals are holding 28.8 percent stake in the co currently

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/xgGiBz

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)