BRIEF-Transenterix announces sale of Senhance robotic surgery system in Japan
* Transenterix announces sale of Senhance robotic surgery system at Saitama Medical University International medical center in Japan
March 20 Bioleaders Corp :
* Says TCM Korea and investment association as well as 3 individuals became top shareholder of the co, replacing Sung Mun Hui and other 13 individuals
* Says TCM Korea and investment association as well as 3 individuals are holding 28.8 percent stake in the co currently
* Aimmune Therapeutics to present data on peanut allergy in Europe at the European Academy Of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Parexel collaborates with Sanofi to advance the use of wearable devices in life science industry