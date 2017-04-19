BRIEF-First Foundation to acquire Community 1st Bank for about $50 mln
* First Foundation - deal is valued at approximately $50.4 million in aggregate
April 19 TCP Capital Corp-
* TCP Capital Corp announces certain preliminary financial estimates for the three months ended march 31, 2017
* TCP Capital Corp - currently expect that our net investment income per share was between $0.46 and $0.48 for three months ended march 31, 2017
* TCP Capital Corp - estimate that net asset value per share as of march 31, 2017 was between $14.89 and $14.95
* TCP Capital Corp says net investment income per share after incentive compensation was between $0.37 and $0.39 for three months ended march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 Shares of South Africa's resources companies weakened on Thursday after the minimum threshold for black ownership of mining companies was raised to 30 percent, dragging an index of the stocks to a 13-month low.
* Banks told to suspend some dealings with Anbang - Bloomberg