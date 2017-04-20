BRIEF-Hilton Grand Vacations announces secondary offering
* Hilton grand vacations announces secondary offering of 9,650,000 shares of common stock
April 20 TCP Capital Corp
* Says public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $16.84per share
* TCP Capital Corp. announces pricing of public offering of common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hilton grand vacations announces secondary offering of 9,650,000 shares of common stock
NEW YORK, June 14 The chief executive of WeWork Cos Inc said on Wednesday the coworking space startup he co-founded is now generating $1 billion a year in revenue at current rates and will launch an initial public offering, but did not say where or when.
June 14 Saudi Aramco's planned 2018 public share offering is being slowed down by a divide between Saudi Arabia's ruling family and executives of the kingdom's state oil company over where to list its shares, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.