BRIEF-Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign effective June 30
* Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign all positions with co, including as director of finance and controller, effective June 30
Feb 22 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
* Says TCS named title sponsor of Japanese super formula championship team TCS Nakajima Racing Source text - (bit.ly/2mkHMJa) Further company coverage:
* Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign all positions with co, including as director of finance and controller, effective June 30
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07