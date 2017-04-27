BRIEF-Hornbeck Offshore reports new credit facility
* Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc - six-year term of new credit facility extends maturity of old credit facility from february 2020 to june 2023
April 27 TD Ameritrade Holding
* Announced closing of its previously-announced underwritten public offering of $800 million of co's senior notes due 2027 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc - six-year term of new credit facility extends maturity of old credit facility from february 2020 to june 2023
* Oxford Immunotec announces favorable claim construction ruling in patent infringement litigation
* Sussex Bancorp announces commencement of common stock offering