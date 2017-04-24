Swiss banks lobby for get-out clause as end of bank secrecy nears
* Graphic on cash in Switzerland: https://tinyurl.com/yahq67uv
April 24 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp:
* TD Ameritrade announces pricing of $800 million senior notes offering
* Pricing of an underwritten public offering of $800 million of company's senior notes due 2027
* TD Ameritrade Holding-notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.300 percent, payable semi-annually on April 1 and October 1 of each year, beginning Oct. 1, 2017
* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp - notes will mature on Apr. 1, 2027 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Graphic on cash in Switzerland: https://tinyurl.com/yahq67uv
NEW YORK, June 15 (IFR) - Houlihan Lokey recently added three to its Tech+IP Advisory practice within its financial advisory services group.
* Has been granted about $10.5 million of low-cost debt financing through SBI-World Bank: Rid Connected Rooftop Solar PV Program