BRIEF-Pros Holdings Inc announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
April 21 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp:
* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp - on April 21, 2017, co entered into a credit agreement with lenders - sec filing
* TD Ameritrade Holding- pursuant to credit agreement, lenders committed to make available to co new $300 million senior unsecured revolving loan facility
* TD Ameritrade Holding - new $300 million revolving facility matures on April 21, 2022 and replaced co's existing $300 million unsecured revolving loan facility
* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp - on April 21, co's unit entered into a credit agreement
* TD Ameritrade Holding-pursuant to agreement, unit's lenders have committed to make available to unit a $600 million senior unsecured revolving loan facility
* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp - unit's new revolving facility replaced unit's existing $300 million unsecured revolving loan facility
* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp - maturity date of unit's new revolving facility is april 21, 2022 Source text - bit.ly/2oSueJ7 Further company coverage:
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares (Adds share suspension in Tokyo)
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, June 15 Investors raced into U.S.-based, stock exchange-traded funds this past week despite market jitters, delivering the most cash to those funds since late last year, Lipper data showed on Thursday. Stock ETFs listed in the United States attracted $17.7 billion during the week ended June 14, according to the research service, while their mutual fund counterparts recorde