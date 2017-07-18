FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
13 hours ago
BRIEF-TD Bank Group to issue NVCC subordinated debentures
#Bonds News
July 18, 2017 / 7:36 PM / 13 hours ago

BRIEF-TD Bank Group to issue NVCC subordinated debentures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - TD Bank Group:

* TD Bank Group to issue NVCC subordinated debentures

* Announced a domestic public offering of $1.5 billion of medium term notes constituting subordinated indebtedness of bank

* Notes are expected to be issued on July 25, 2017

* Notes will mature on July 25, 2029

* Notes will bear interest at fixed rate of 3.224% p.a. until July 25, 2024, at 3-month bankers' acceptance rate plus 1.25% thereafter until maturity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

