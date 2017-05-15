BRIEF-BMO Global's Europe-focused fund completes 60 mln euros first close
* BMO Global Asset Management EMEA Private Equity has completed first close of Castle Mount LP
May 15 T&D Holdings Inc:
* Says Kenji Nakagome will resign from the position of Chairman of the Board in the company
* Effective June 28
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/5u68rC
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* BMO Global Asset Management EMEA Private Equity has completed first close of Castle Mount LP
PARIS, June 19 Lessor GECAS has placed an order for 100 Airbus A320neo aircraft, selecting CFM engines, due to be delivered from 2020 to 2024, the companies said on Monday at the Paris Airshow.
* Proceeds to fund debt payment, potential new wireless spectrum