BRIEF-QEP announces expansion of its board of directors
* Q.E.P. Co., Inc. announces expansion of its board of directors
May 9 Team Inc
* Team Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.24 excluding items
* Q1 loss per share $0.32
* Q1 revenue $286.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $290.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says "January 2017, reflected a continuation of softer than usual market demand conditions we had experienced for all of 2016"
* Says "in February and march, we began to see seasonal improvement in demand that we were expecting"
* Antioquia Gold Inc enters into an investor relations agreement and provides corporate update
* Enphase Energy Inc - on June 13, 2017, co entered into a master license agreement with Flextronics Industrial, Ltd