May 9 Team Inc

* Team Inc reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.24 excluding items

* Q1 loss per share $0.32

* Q1 revenue $286.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $290.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says "January 2017, reflected a continuation of softer than usual market demand conditions we had experienced for all of 2016"

* Says "in February and march, we began to see seasonal improvement in demand that we were expecting"