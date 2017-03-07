March 7 Team Inc
* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.08 excluding items
* Q4 loss per share $0.32
* Q4 revenue $319.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $344.8
million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* "Until we begin to see a sustained pattern of market
normalization, we will continue to withhold earnings guidance
for 2017"
* "In spite of soft demand in 2016, we continue to be
optimistic that end markets will improve during 2017"
* "After brief spike in demand for our services during first
month of Q4, demand weakened again in November and December"
* "Disappointed in our results for quarter", especially
after seeing increased demand levels during fall turnaround
months of Sept and Oct
