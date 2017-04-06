April 6 Teamsters:
* Teamsters, Southwest Airlines reach tentative agreement
for material specialists
* Agreement is a result of bargaining that led to an
agreement-in-principle on March 3, 2017
* Teamsters says over 300 members to receive pay increases
and signing bonuses
* Teamsters says new agreement with southwest also
eliminates the two-tier pay scale and the 21-year maximum salary
cap by creating a new 11-year scale
* Agreement covers members of Teamsters Locals 19, 986,
455,104, 781, 769 and 210
