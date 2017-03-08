March 9 Teamtalk Ltd
* TTK advises shareholders to take no immediate action
* "The spark offer is opportunistic"
* TeamTalk directors are firmly of the view that the spark
offer is inadequate and significantly below fair value for
TeamTalk
* "There is no advantage in early acceptance of Spark offer
and there may be disadvantages"
* Spark has confirmed that none of TeamTalk’S shareholders
have currently agreed conditionally or unconditionally to accept
the spark offer
* Spark offer does not include any value for the synergy
benefits that teamtalk would deliver to Spark, which are likely
to be significant
* Refers to takeover offer document from Spark New Zealand
Trading Limited, attempting to acquire your shares in TeamTalk
Limited
