March 9 Teamtalk Ltd

* TTK advises shareholders to take no immediate action

* "The spark offer is opportunistic"

* TeamTalk directors are firmly of the view that the spark offer is inadequate and significantly below fair value for TeamTalk

* "There is no advantage in early acceptance of Spark offer and there may be disadvantages"

* Spark has confirmed that none of TeamTalk’S shareholders have currently agreed conditionally or unconditionally to accept the spark offer

* Spark offer does not include any value for the synergy benefits that teamtalk would deliver to Spark, which are likely to be significant

* Refers to takeover offer document from Spark New Zealand Trading Limited, attempting to acquire your shares in TeamTalk Limited