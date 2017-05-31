BRIEF-M1 Ltd announces entry into term loan facility agreements
* Entered into 3-year fixed rate term loan facility agreements with CIMB Bank (Singapore branch), DBS Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking (Singapore branch)
June 1 Teamtalk Ltd
* Teamtalk confirms completion of 70 pct sale of Farmside
* Announces completion of transaction enabling Vodafone NZ to acquire 70 per cent of shares in Baycity Communications for NZ$10 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unit Singtel Digital Life has increased its share capital from S$760.7 million to S$804.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sachem head capital management lp cuts stake in autodesk inc to 3.0 percent as of june 21 from 5.8 percent as of june 19 - sec filing