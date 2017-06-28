June 29 Teamtalk Ltd

* Teamtalk finalises 3 year banking facility

* Signed their new banking facility with Westpac New Zealand Limited

* New facility for company runs through and until 31 March 2020 to replace existing facility which expires at end of August 2017

* New facility will be for $27 million​

