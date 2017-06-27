BRIEF-General Mills CEO - We've pulled back too far on investments in some key categories in FY2017
* CEO - we've pulled back too far on investments in some key categories and our overall execution was not up to our normal standards in fy2017
June 27 TearLab Corp:
* TearLab says on June 23 entered into mutual termination of amended, restated cooperative marketing agreement with PRN physician recommended nutriceuticals
* Termination is effective immediately, and all amounts due to company will be paid by June 30, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2ti65yJ) Further company coverage:
June 28 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
June 28 Beef Products Inc has settled a closely watched defamation lawsuit against American Broadcasting Co and its reporter Jim Avila, the meat processor said on Wednesday.