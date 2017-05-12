BRIEF-HBC acknowledges receipt of letter from Land and Buildings
* Hudson's Bay Co - received a letter addressed to its board of directors from Jonathan Litt, CIO of Land and Buildings
May 12 TearLab Corp-
* TearLab Osmolarity system receives brazilian regulatory approval
* Says approval allows tearlab to begin selling product to aid in diagnosis of dry eye disease (ded) in brazilian market
* TearLab Corp - received approval for tearlab osmolarity system from agência nacional de vigilância sanitária in brazil
* TearLab Corp - the approval allows tearlab to begin selling product to aid in diagnosis of dry eye disease in brazilian market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Philippine Airlines orders seven more Bombardier Q400 aircraft
* UPS - announced new peak charge applicable during selected weeks in Nov, Dec 2017 for U.S. residential, large packages and packages over maximum limits