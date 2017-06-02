BRIEF-Owens Corning announces senior note offering
* Owens Corning -intends to use portion of proceeds of notes offering to fund portion of acquisition of Pittsburgh Corning,Pittsburgh Corning Europe NV
June 2 Tech Data Corp:
* Tech Data Corp files for potential stock shelf, size not disclosed Source text:(bit.ly/2qL3vk2) Further company coverage:
* Determine, inc. Announces pricing of registered direct offering of common stock
* Enablence Technologies - intends to complete placement financing of up to $6 million principal amount of unsecured convertible debentures on or about june 30