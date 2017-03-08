UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 8 Tech Data Corp:
* Tech Data corporation reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $2.45
* Q4 earnings per share $2.22
* Q4 sales $7.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view $7.5 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tech Data Corp- plans to provide financial guidance for combined company with its first-quarter fiscal year 2018 results
* Tech Data Corp - company is not providing financial guidance for its q1 of fiscal year 2018
* Expects to incur one-time costs to achieve cost savings of about $150 million
* Tech Data - expects technology solutions transaction to be significantly accretive to co's non-gaap earnings per share in first year after closing
* Tech Data Corp- expects to realize $50 million of cost savings in first 12 months after closing of technology solutions transaction
* Tech Data Corp- company expects to incur one-time costs to achieve cost savings of approximately $150 million
* Tech Data Corp- expects to realize $100 million during second full year after closing of technology solutions transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources