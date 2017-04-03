BRIEF-IAG CEO says cost for IT outage in May around 80 mln pounds
June 15 International Airlines Group CEO Willie Walsh:
April 3 Tech Mahindra Ltd
* Says AP High court has dismissed appeal filed by directorate of enforcement, Hyderabad
* Says proceedings against co related to alleged contravention under prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 Source text: (bit.ly/2o20KbB) Further company coverage:
June 15 International Airlines Group CEO Willie Walsh:
DUBAI, June 15 Dubai-based ride hailing firm Careem will step up expansion into new markets after raising $150 million from investors, including German carmaker Daimler and Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding.
* GDS Holdings Limited signs strategic MOU with Alibaba Group