March 6 Tech Mahindra Ltd

* Board of directors of company today approved proposal to acquire CJS Solutions Group LLC, through its subsidiary company at US

* Says closing of the transaction expected to take place before end of april 2017

* Says present enterprise value of deal is $110 million

* Acquisition helps scale up healthcare revenue as provider sub vertical is a key element of healthcare and life sciences strategy

* Consideration would be cash