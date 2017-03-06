BRIEF-Health Italia Q1 EBITDA at 819,503 euros
* REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q1 OPERATING REVENUES AT 4.9 MILLION EUROS
March 6 Tech Mahindra Ltd
* Board of directors of company today approved proposal to acquire CJS Solutions Group LLC, through its subsidiary company at US
* Says closing of the transaction expected to take place before end of april 2017
* Says present enterprise value of deal is $110 million
* Acquisition helps scale up healthcare revenue as provider sub vertical is a key element of healthcare and life sciences strategy
* Consideration would be cash Source text - (bit.ly/2mLgRdM) Further company coverage:
* Says it signed a cooperation agreement with China Resources Shandong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, for testing center project
June 16Shanghai Hile Bio-Technology Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Liu Juhong as president Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/phT17K Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)