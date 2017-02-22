BRIEF-CSRA says entered into second amendment to credit agreement
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
Feb 22 Technicolor SA:
* FY group revenues 4.89 billion euros ($5.16 billion) versus 3.65 billion euros a year ago
* FY adjusted EBITDA 565 million euros versus 565 million euros a year ago
* FY net loss of 26 million euros versus profit of 78 million euros a year ago
* To propose the payment of a cash dividend of 0.06 euros per share
* 2017 objectives: adjusted EBITDA in the range of €460 million to 520 million euros
* 2017 objectives: free cash flow in excess of 150 million euros before cash impacts of the cathode ray tube cartel case settlements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9480 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Orbcomm Inc - issued and sold to Inthinc Holdings, Llc,1.6 million shares of co's common at a purchase price of $9.66 per share - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2twLtyO Further company coverage: